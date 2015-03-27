Williams sisters gain 4th round of French doubles

PARIS (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams have advanced to the fourth round of the doubles tournament at the French Open.

Less than three hours after Venus lost to Nadia Petrova in the fourth round of the singles tournament, the siblings had an easy ride and won 6-1, 6-2 against Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The top-ranked Serena remains in the singles draw and is set to play her fourth-round match on Monday against Shahar Peer of Israel.