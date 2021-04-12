Will Zalatoris responds to 'Happy Gilmore' tweet from Adam Sandler

Golfer Will Zalatoris was paid the ultimate respect by Happy Gilmore himself on Sunday.

Actor Adam Sandler, who played the irritable golfer in the 1990s comedy, noted that Zalatoris looked a lot like the man who played Gilmore’s caddie in the movie – Jared Van Snellenberg.

"Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud," Sandler tweeted.

Zalatoris finished right behind Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters. Zalatoris scored a 9-under par for the tournament and nearly picked up his first major victory at one of the biggest tournaments of the season.

The 24-year-old caught wind of the tweet and responded to Sandler.

"If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore," he tweeted.

"Happy Gilmore" was released on Feb. 16, 1996. Zalatoris was born exactly six months later – Aug. 16, 1996.

Zalatoris turned pro in 2018 but really burst onto the scene last year when he finished tied for sixth at the U.S. Open. He won the TPC Colorado Championship in July 2020, which qualified him for the U.S. Open.

He previously finished tied for 17th at The Players Championship, tied for 22nd at the Workday Championship and tied for 28th at the Match Play.