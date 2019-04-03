Wife of San Francisco 49ers' Marquise Goodwin opens up about premature loss of twin sons

Morgan Goodwin, a champion hurdler and the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Marquise Goodwin, opened up Tuesday about the loss of her twin sons when she was 19-weeks pregnant.

The Goodwins revealed in January in an emotional YouTube video that they lost the babies more than a year after losing their prematurely-born son, who was delivered stillborn, also at 19 weeks.

Morgan Goodwin told People Magazine the boys were born after her water broke prematurely. She said the first baby wasn’t breathing when he came out and the second baby was breathing for about a half hour before he died. She revealed she was still with the boys, having to stay in the hospital for three more days after coming down with a fever and an increase in her blood pressure.

“I would stay with them the whole time they were in my room. The whole time,” Goodwin told People. “I did let them go back to get dressed and take pictures and get measured and stuff and then [they] brought them back. But I had them the whole time when we were in the room.”

Goodwin also talked about the loss of their child in November 2017.

“I think that it just brought us closer together,” she told People. “I hear a lot of stories about women having pregnancy loss and then it ends up putting a gap in their relationship … the husband is resentful [because he thinks] you can’t even have our baby or something like that, but it never got to that point. He was always supportive.”

Marquise Goodwin first broke the news on Instagram that he and his wife had lost the baby. It was the same day he helped the 49ers to their first win of the season. In the clip of the touchdown, Goodwin was seen kissing the sky and praying in the end zone.

Morgan Goodwin said she wanted to open up in hopes to help someone who has experienced a miscarriage.

“…I feel like it’s a good thing to let other women know that you’re not the only one that has lost babies,” she said.