Widow of baseball great Roy Halladay delivers emotional Hall of Fame tribute

The widow of Roy Halladay, the longtime Toronto Blue Jays ace who died in a plane crash two years ago, delivered an emotional speech at Cooperstown Sunday as her husband was inducted into Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame.

Halladay, who was just 40 when the small plane he was piloting went down in the Gulf of Mexico, won 203 games and two Cy Young awards before hanging up his spikes in 2013. He was one of six players inducted into the Hall on Sunday. Longtime Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez and Orioles and Yankees ace Mike Mussina joined Halladay on the regular ballot and former Cardinals closer Lee Smith and White Sox designated hitter Harold Baines were also inducted.

Brandy Halladay spoke on behalf of her husband, who was known throughout his career as "Doc."

"A special thanks to all these men behind me," she said. "To all of your families, who have extended so much love and friendship to myself and to my children. I'm so grateful. Thank you. I know how honored Roy would be to be sitting here today with such accomplished men who represented this game so well over the course of all your careers."

Halladay added: "To both of the teams that we were blessed to be a part of -- the Blue Jays and Phillies -- thank you for allowing us to grow up. To fail over and over, and finally learn how to succeed within your organizations."

Halladay broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 1998. He won one American League Cy Young award and was selected to six All-Star games during his tenure with the team.

He joined the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2009 season and won a National League Cy Young award with them in 2010. He was selected to two All-Star games while with the Phillies. He is one of six pitchers to win the Cy Young award in both leagues and finished with a 3.38 ERA.

Halladay died in 2017 after crashing his amphibious aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico. Police said he was flying under the influence of drugs at the time of his fatal crash.