Here's why Doug Pederson's relationship with the Eagles reportedly fractured

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Doug Pederson parted ways on Monday after five seasons and one Super Bowl championship, but reports circulated following the news that Pederson was unhappy at the tail end of his tenure with the team.

Pederson "was sick of people telling him what to do," NFL Network reported, citing multiple sources.

Before the news broke that the Eagles were headed in a different direction, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Pederson was planning on making changes to the team’s coaching staff, which included the promotion of quarterback coach Press Taylor to offensive coordinator.

Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman had a falling out, and they "decreasingly seen eye to eye on personnel" while working together, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

After Pederson was fired, NFL reporter Derrick Gunn said that Pederson told him that he’s "at peace" with the decision.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a statement on the Eagles moving on from Pederson, who led the Eagles to a 4-11-1 record this past season.

Pederson came on as head coach in 2016. He quickly took Philadelphia from last place in the NFC East to Super Bowl champs the next year. The Eagles made the playoffs two more times, losing in the NFC Divisional Game in 2019 and then the wild-card round in 2020.

"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead," Lurie said in a statement. "We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise."