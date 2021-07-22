White Sox rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes appears to retire weeks after demotion: 'It's over'

Chicago White Sox rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes raised eyebrows Wednesday night when he abruptly announced he was going to retire from baseball amid a roller coaster season.

Mercedes, who had been in the White Sox minor league system recently, posted an image of the words "it’s over" on Instagram.

"First of all, I want to thank God for giving me life to the fans that without them I’m nothing," he wrote. "I walked away from baseball for a while. God bless you. It’s over."

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins he hadn’t heard about it until the press conference.

"You’re at Triple-A, you’ve tasted the big leagues, you can get emotional. But I don’t know more than that," La Russa said.

"As you probably know, if you’re paying attention, several times he’s said how close we were. He knows I’m a supporter of his. So I’ll reach out to him and see what’s going on. It could be he’s just a little frustrated," he said.

Mercedes, 27, started the 2021 season as hot as a player could be. He was hitting .415 with five home runs and 16 RBI in the first 22 games of the season.

He hit a controversial home run in the middle of a blowout game against the Twins earlier in the season. He didn’t receive any support from La Russa and the manager later brushed off the fact the Twins threw at him the following game.

Since that 16-4 White Sox win on May 17, Mercedes was only batting .162 with one home run. He was 18-for-111 and would later be demoted to Triple-A Charlotte.

"At this point in time, the White Sox have not received any official notification from Yermín concerning his future plans," the White Sox said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.