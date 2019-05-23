Chicago White Sox turn triple play, hit grand slam in same game

The Chicago White Sox on Wednesday became the first team in more than four decades to turn a triple play and hit a grand slam in the same game.

The triple play came in the third inning when Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick hit a rocket to White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada with runners on first and second and no outs.

Moncada touched third base, tossed the ball to second baseman Yolmer Sanchez and Sanchez threw to first baseman Jose Abreu to complete the 5-4-3 triple play.

“There's a lot of things that have to go well for that to occur,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. “You have to be well within range of that bag and be able to release it. They got it out of their gloves, getting it in and out quickly. Marisnick's fleet of foot. Everything had to be perfect.”

Moncada knew he had to make a quick play with Marisnick running to first base.

“I knew he's a fast runner,” Moncada said. “That was one of the reasons why I tried to make the play as fast as I could.”

It was the first time the White Sox had turned a triple play since July 8, 2016.

White Sox outfielder Charles Tilson hit a grand slam -- which was also his first career home run -- in the sixth inning.

With the 9-4 win, Chicago improved to 22-26 and Houston fell to 33-17.