White Sox's Tony La Russa brushes off criticism over handling of Yermin Mercedes saga

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stayed strong Wednesday when he was pressed about comments regarding Yermin Mercedes and the so-called unwritten rules of baseball.

La Russa, the 76-year-old Hall of Famer, came under fire for chastising Mercedes for hitting a home run in the ninth inning on a 3-0 count during a blowout win Monday against the Minnesota Twins. When Mercedes was thrown at during Tuesday night’s game, La Russa brushed it off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You think you need more [runs] to win, you keep pushing," La Russa said before Wednesday afternoon’s game between the two teams, via USA Today. "If you think you have enough, respect the game and opposition. Sportsmanship.

"If you're going to tell me that sportsmanship and respect for the game of baseball and respect for your opponent is not an important priority, then I can't disagree with you more."

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn was among those who dismissed the unwritten rules on Tuesday night.

WHITE SOX'S TONY LA RUSSA DEFENDS TWINS FOR THROWING BEHIND YERMIN MERCEDES

"If a position player is on the mound, there are no rules. Let's get the damn game over with. And if you have a problem with whatever happened, then put a pitcher out there," Lynn said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

La Russa responded Wednesday to Lynn's comments, according to 670 The Score.

"Lance has a locker. I have an office. ... I don't agree."

On Tuesday, Mercedes didn’t appear to be ready to ease off the gas pedal.

"I’m going to play like that. I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I’m changing, everything is going to (be) changing," he said. "Everything was good. Some of my teammates just talked with me. Just be relaxed, everything was good, everything was good, just do you. We’re good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Chicago sat on top of the AL Central division with a 25-16 record. The Twins are last with a 14-26 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.