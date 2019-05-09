Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson vows to keep doing bat flips: 'It's all fun stuff'

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson doesn’t appear to be afraid of baseball’s fun police.

Anderson, who was involved in a skirmish earlier this season over one of his patented bat flips during a home run, said Wednesday he has received praise from fans about his celebration.

“I like to go out and play with a lot of passion because that's fun and I think that draws attention to the fans and the kids,” Anderson told ESPN’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Sutgotz.” “You know the kids love it. I'm on deck now, I get from the fans, 'Hey, do the bat flip.' So, it's cool stuff, and it's all fun stuff. It's nothing to disrespect anybody, but I think it's a part of the game or it should be.”

While some players have been known to force baseball’s so-called unwritten rules, Anderson said he doesn’t really know what those rules consist of.

“I don't really know the rules,” he said. “There's not any for me. I can't call them dumb because I don't have any. ... Nobody really came to me and said these are the rules, so I really don't know what they are.”

Anderson has turned into a breakout star for the White Sox this season. He’s hitting .331 with a .878 OPS and six home runs. He also leads the majors with 12 stolen bases.

The White Sox are 16-19 this season and seven games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division.