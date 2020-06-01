White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito speaks out on racism amid protests: 'It's time to do better'

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito said in a statement on social media that “it’s time to do better” amid the nationwide protests in wake of George Floyd’s officer-involved death in Minneapolis.

Giolito said it’s “way overdue” to do better.

“I don't know what it is to grow up black in the USA because it was not my experience,” Giolito tweeted. “I do know that my parents never had to worry about me being pulled over and maybe never making it home.

“It's time to do better. It's time for true equality and justice for all Americans. In fact, it's way overdue. Stop turning a blind eye, stop refusing to talk about it because it's 'uncomfortable.' Complacency will only allow the scourge of racism to survive. It's been 400 years. Enough is enough.

“Black men and women like Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor will continue to die on the streets and in their homes if we don't stand alongside of them, echoing their voices loud and clear and demand real change and accountability. ... Please join me and let your voice be heard.”

Giolito is entering his fifth season in the majors, his fourth with the White Sox. He had a 3.41 ERA with 228 strikeouts in 2019.

He joined New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in speaking out on the protests and racism in general.

“For the past couple of days, I’ve struggled to wrap my mind around what’s happening,” Alonso posted on Instagram. “I have a voice and I will not remain silent. My heart has been broken over the murder of George Floyd.

“I will never know what it feels like to be discriminated against because the color of my skin. To anyone who faces this type of discrimination, I will fight for you and be an ally. I will always stand with you. There needs to be justice and change made for the better of humanity. Let words be our sword and unity be our armor. Take care of each other,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.