Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

White Sox fan punched in face by Astros supporter

Astros fans were treated to Game 1 win on Thursday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A brutal fight broke out between fans at Minute Maid Park during the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox American League Division Series game on Thursday.

A man in a Tim Anderson jersey appeared to be leaving his seat and received some loud boos from other Astros fans who were around him. The White Sox fan then got a drink poured on his head, and he pushed the person who did that. Out of seemingly nowhere, another Astros fan clocked him in the face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got the Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got the Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The incident was eventually broken up by other fans in the seating section.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ RIBBED OVER GETTING FED POPCORN AT SUPER BOWL: 'THAT’S MAYBE WHY I’M SINGLE'

Astros fans were treated to a Game 1 win thanks to pitching from Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers gave Houston 6 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing four hits and striking out four in the win. According to MLB Stats, McCullers was the first Astros pitcher to toss 6 2/3 innings or more scoreless innings since Brandon Backe in the 2005 World Series. The Astros and White Sox met in that World Series, and Chicago took home the trophy.

Spectators cheer for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston.

Spectators cheer for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He didn’t allow a hit until surrendering one to Yoan Moncada in the fourth inning. McCullers received a standing ovation when Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to pull him after he threw 104 pitches. 

Astros batters shelled Chicago starter Lance Lynn for five earned runs on six hits.

Alvarez provided an insurance home run in the fifth inning off Reynaldo Lopez. Alvarez finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a strikeout. Michael Brantley added two RBI, going 2-for-4. Alex Bregman and Jake Meyers had one RBI each.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches the ball as he hits a solo home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal watches the ball as well.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches the ball as he hits a solo home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal watches the ball as well. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston won 6-1. Game 2 is set for Friday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com