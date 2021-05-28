White Sox draw scrutiny after renaming concession area for Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox and manager Tony La Russa drew the ire of fans for the second straight week.

Fans noticed this week the organization changed the name of a section of the concourse at Guaranteed Rate Field dedicated to a longtime concessions employee to honor the Hall of Fame manager.

Loretta’s Lounge was named for Loretta Micele, who worked for the White Sox for more than six decades, according to 670 The Score. The Times of Northwest Indiana reported that Micele started working for the White Sox in 1945 when the team played at Comiskey Park. The team changed the section to La Russa’s Lounge.

The change angered White Sox fans on social media.

The team told the station that change was made during the 2020 season when there were no fans in the stands. La Russa, at that time, wasn’t the team’s manager. Rick Renteria was in charge. La Russa was hired as the team’s manager before the start of the 2021 season.

Micele is a "treasured member of the White Sox family," the team told the station. A plaque to commemorate Micele’s time with the White Sox was put in the stadium.