White Sox down Twins

Jake Peavy spun seven innings of two-run ball to guide the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the middle test of a three-game set at Target Field.

Peavy (5-1) struck out six and scattered five hits without issuing a walk to earn his third straight win. Addison Reed stranded a runner in the ninth to earn his 12th save of the season.

"It was a good team win," Peavy said. "I think everybody contributed tonight against some adversity."

Adam Dunn and Dayan Viciedo hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, and Alexei Ramirez and Tyler Flowers both had two hits and an RBI for the White Sox, winners in two of their last three games.

Trevor Plouffe and Oswaldo Arcia drove in the only runs for the Twins, losers in three of their last five games.

Kevin Correia (4-3) gave up four runs on nine hits over seven-plus frames.

"Correia was good," Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of his starter. "He left a couple balls up in the eighth and it was double, double, and there you have it and he's out of the ballgame."

Dunn crushed a fastball to left-center to open the second inning and Viciedo followed with a towering blast into the upper deck in left field to put the White Sox ahead 2-0.

The Twins scored a run in the fifth on a controversial call at the plate. With Justin Morneau on second, Arcia laced a base hit to right field. Alex Rios delivered a strike to the plate as Morneau slid to avoid the tag. Morneau slid past the plate, but avoided the tag and reached back and touched home. It appeared that Flowers had tagged Morneau on his left shoulder as he reached back for the plate, but umpire Jordan Baker ruled no contact had been made.

Plouffe tied the game with an RBI single in the seventh, but the White Sox plated a pair of runs in the eighth to take the lead for good. Dewayne Wise ripped a leadoff double to center and Flowers followed with a double of his own to left to score Wise, spelling the end of Correia's night.

Alejandro De Aza bunted Flowers to third and Ramirez followed with a base hit to center to plate Flowers.

Game Notes

Dunn needs just one home run to tie Darrell Evans for 47th place on the all- time list with 414 ... Peavy is 5-1 over six career starts at Target Field ... Correia has lasted at least seven innings in six of his eight starts this season.