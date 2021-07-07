White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton makes incredible full-extension catch

Chicago White Sox centerfielder Billy Hamilton wowed the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night with an incredible diving catch.

With the White Sox up three runs in the bottom of the ninth and the Minnesota Twins batting, Max Kepler launched a ball to deep centerfield. Hamilton, the speedy outfielder, got a great jump and made a full-extension grab to snag any chance of an extra-base hit from Kepler.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hamilton was covered in mud from the wet warning track.

"It was one of those plays where you think you have a chance and you just want to go out there and do what you can to make that play," Hamilton said after the game, via MLB.com. "You don't want nobody to get on base in that situation.

"[Bullpen catcher Miguel Gonzalez] came out of the bullpen to tell the outfielder that this track is not any good, so be careful on it. And I go out there and dive like I'm crazy. But it's something I was very, very happy about doing. I wanted to do whatever I can to make that play and keep people off base."

STANTON'S HOMER STARTS BARRAGE, YANKEES THUMP MARINERS 12-1

Chicago would win the game, 4-1, and move to 50-35 on the season. Hamilton came in for Andrew Vaughn in the middle of the game and was 0-for-1 in his only at-bat.

Zack Collins had two RBI and Jose Abreu and Adam Eaton added one RBI each.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlos Rodon picked up his seventh win of the season. He struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run on seven hits. Twins pitcher Jose Berrios picked up the loss but struck out 10 batters.