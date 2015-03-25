What they said at the Masters - Second Round

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera was meandering along in the second round, before catching fire down the stretch.

The Argentine birdied five of the last six holes to soar to 4-under par. He briefly had the clubhouse lead, but ended the second round two strokes off the pace.

"I did very well off the tee on my first shots, and I was able to leave my second shots closer to the pin, so I was able to make some birdies," admitted Cabrera.

That hot closing run marked the 39th time in Masters history that a player played the final six holes in 20 strokes.

Cabrera knows hot finishes. He closed with 69 in 2007 to win the U.S. Open.

Here's what other players were saying after the second round of the 77th Masters:

- MATTEO MANASSERO, who played alongside two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw and Tianlang Guan, who was penalized for slow play on Friday; "He's been, by the timings, slow. Just sometimes he had the right club and he was sure, but to be clear in his mind, he was asking one more question, one extra question, which maybe in the timings ... when he had to speed up, was bad for him. From my point of view, I didn't get affected by it. It didn't feel too slow to me, but the times are saying that."

- TIANLANG GUAN, the 14-year-old amateur carded two bogeys and 16 pars, but a slow-play penalty on 17 caused another dropped shot for the youngster; "I played a pretty good round today I thought. On 17, I got my second bad time because today's weather is not that good. The wind switched a lot. So I just have to change my club. It put me over the 50 seconds. I know the rules pretty good and I think my routine is pretty good too, just the wind (bothered) me. I respect their decision."

- RORY MCILROY, who has won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, but is still searching for his first Masters title. He knows that in majors smart play is the key; "The eagle on the eighth hole really got me going. I played really solid on the back nine. Seventy is a good score out there today. I think you need to be really disciplined. Hit away from pins at times and know that par is a good score."

- JIM FURYK, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, after carding his second straight sub-par round for the first time at the Masters since the third and fourth rounds in 2003; "I think (71) was a good score. I had that one slip up, but for the rest of the day I played very solid. I drove the ball very well today. I had it in a very good position in the fairway and that made it easier for me to play. I wish I had filled it up a little more with the putter, but I did hit some good putts. There is time on the weekend, but I'll have to get better with the short game."

- TIGER WOODS, who has held the 36-hole lead just once at the Masters, played well, but didn't score as well as he played; "I really played well today, especially when the wind was picking up. It was swirling all over the place. I really played well. My score doesn't indicate how well I played today."