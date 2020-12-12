Western Michigan-Ball State game ends in chaos with multiple laterals and early celebrations

A Mid-American Conference game between Western Michigan and the Ball State Cardinals might have reminded fans of "The Play" from the infamous Cal-Stanford game in 1982.

The Western Michigan Broncos was down 3 points and attempted last-ditch laterals to get into the end zone. The ball bounced around from player-to-player, and at one point Ball State and Western Michigan players thought the game was over so they came onto the field.

However, Broncos players on the field ran through the sea of Cardinals players and scored what they thought was a game-winning touchdown.

But Western Michigan was flagged for an illegal forward pass in the midst of the chaos and the touchdown didn’t count.

Ball State won the game, 30-27.

Cardinals quarterback Drew Pitt was 22-for-33 with 249 passing yards and three touchdown passes, two of which came in the fourth quarter as Ball State needed 17 consecutive points to win the game.

Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge and Skyy Moore both had more than 100 yards receiving. Eskridge finished with nine catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Moore had eight catches for 105 yards.

Ball State moved to 5-1 in the shortened season with a win. The Broncos fell to 4-2.