Westbrook could be back in two weeks?

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook could return to the lineup within two weeks, according to Yahoo Sports.

The All-Star underwent a second surgical procedure on his right knee Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six to eight weeks of the regular season.

Westbrook originally suffered a torn meniscus last April in the playoffs and spent the offseason rehabbing the injury. He started to experience swelling in the knee due to a loose stitch, which led to the second operation.

Westbrook averaged 23.2 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season, helping Oklahoma City to a 60-22 record.

