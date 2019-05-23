Russian weightlifter suffers gruesome injury trying to squat more than 500 pounds

A Russian weightlifter suffered a horrific injury Sunday at the Eurasian Weightlifting Championship, with cameras capturing the moment one of the 20-year-old athlete's legs snap, sending him crumbling to the ground in agony.

A video posted to YouTube showed Yaroslav Radashkevich trying to squat about 550 pounds. He lowered himself, with the weights on his shoulders, as several coaches stood around him monitoring the attempt.

Then, as Radashkevich bent down, the bones in his legs gave out, producing a stomach-churning cracking sound. He was later diagnosed with fractures in the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

Radashkevich told Russian media outlets he'd been hampered with a leg injury weeks before the event, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“It turns out that two weeks ago my leg began to hurt badly. I thought that it was just pulled, so I did not pay attention, I just had painkillers, trained, prepared. I was also advised it would pass by itself, heal,” he said.

He added: “The first two efforts the same weight, starting, I could not squat down. In the first and second attempts, I strained a bit, my knees inward, outward, shaken. And after that, the pain in the shins intensified. Well, in the third attempt, the same weight - when I squatted something happened - you can see in the video.”

Radashkevich was recovering in the hospital, according to the New Zealand Herald.