Severe weather delays Chargers-Raiders game, confuses fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders’ primetime matchup on Monday night at SoFi Stadium was delayed because of severe weather that rolled through the area.

SoFi Stadium is home to the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. It was built in the Inglewood neighborhood of the city at the old Hollywood Park Racetrack and near The Forum. The cost of the project was around $6 billion.

Fans at the stadium were moved to the concourse as the storm passed through. Officials appeared to be worried about the lightning in the area.

Fans were confused about the delay because SoFi Stadium has a canopy over the field.

The game was set to get started at 8:55 p.m. ET, according to the ESPN broadcast.

SoFi Stadium is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the NFL. The Raiders and Chargers both went back into their locker rooms before the game started.

The Raiders are entering the game as one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL. Las Vegas is 3-0 up to this point, but the team has a tough opponent in the Chargers. It’s the second time this season the Raiders are playing on a Monday night.

Los Angeles is coming into their game 2-1. The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week.