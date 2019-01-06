Wayne Rooney arrested for public swearing, intoxication at Virginia airport

English soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested in December at a Virginia airport for public swearing and intoxication, officials revealed Sunday.

Rooney, who plays for the D.C. United, was arrested by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police and booked on the "Class 4" misdemeanor charge on Dec. 16. He was released on his own recognizance and paid a $25 on Friday, WJLA reported. The 33-year-old's arrest at Dulles Airport outside the nation's capital was not reported until Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rooney, who is one of the biggest soccer players in the United Kingdom and former England and Manchester United captain, joined D.C. United in June after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. Two days before the arrest, Rooney posted on his social media pages that he was traveling to Saudi Arabia to attend the Ad Diriyah E-Prix, a Formula E race that takes place in a town just outside of Riyadh.

D.C. United said in a statement to WJLA that Rooney’s arrest is being handled internally.

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally. We have no further comment,” the team said in a statement.

CAL FOOTBALL PLAYER BRYCE TURNER DIES AFTER SUFFERING ‘MEDICAL EMERGENCY’ AT AGE 19

Rooney has not publicly commented on the arrest.

This isn't Rooney's first run-in with the law. He was arrested in Cheshire in northwest England after he was caught drunk driving in September 2017. He was reportedly nearly three times over the legal limit when police pulled him over, Sky News reported.

The soccer player was banned from driving for two years and required to do 100 hours of community service.