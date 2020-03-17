Derek Watt to join Pittsburgh Steelers -- and brother TJ, report says

The Watt dynasty in the NFL are making some power moves as two of the three pro brothers are on the roster next season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports.

Fullback Derek is set to join pass rusher T.J., who tweeted the announcement on Tuesday night: “LETS GOOOOO!!!!!!!! Welcome to #SteelersNation !!!!!!!! @DerekWatt34 https://twitter.com/rapsheet/status/1240028927722172421 …”

ESPN reported Derek is signing a three-year, $9.75-million deal.

The league's new year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Nothing official has been declared by the Steelers.

Their older brother tweeted a congrats as well.

The brothers do have their own competitions during offseason workouts. Derek says he has the edge in speed and agility drills but J.J. and T.J. have a better vertical leap.

“It’s always competitive,” Derek said. “We always push each other.”

Derek is the only Watt brother who plays offense.