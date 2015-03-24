Watson has career high 6 3-pointers as Fresno State overwhelms Bristol University 93-55

Paul Watson hit a career-high six 3-pointers, scoring 28 points as Fresno State overwhelmed Division II Bristol University 93-55 on Monday night.

Watson, who made 10 of 13 field goal attempts, led the Bulldogs to their first win after falling to Pepperdine in the season opener.

The Bulldogs had four players in double figures as they shot 50.8 percent from the field. Julien Lewis had 17 points, Karachi Edo added 14 and Emmanuel Owootoah contributed 11.

Fresno State held a slim 37-34 lead at the half. Tade Kedshishyan hit a jumper to pull Bristol to within one to open the second half. The Bears did not score again until the 13:19 mark. Fresno State had a 55-36 led by then. The Bulldogs outscored Bristol 56-21 in the final period.

Michael Johnson led Bristol with 11 points and Kedshishyan added 10.

Fresno State won the rebound battle, out-boarding Bristol 44-27.