Waters shines as K-State blitzes Texas Tech

Manhattan, KS (SportsNetwork.com) - Jake Waters accounted for five Kansas State touchdowns, including four through the air, as the 23rd-ranked Wildcats torched Texas Tech, 45-13, on Saturday.

Waters ended up 24-of-31 for 290 yards passing, and racked up 105 yards on 17 carries for the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), who have scored at least 30 points in all of their 2014 victories.

Curry Sexton and Tyler Lockett each caught a pair of TD passes, with the former totaling 128 yards on nine grabs and the former contributing 125 yards on a game-high 12 catches.

Davis Webb completed 22-of-43 attempts for 247 yards and two scores for the Red Raiders (2-3, 0-2), who have dropped three in a row.

Jakeem Grant recorded 90 yards and two TDs on seven receptions, while DeAndre Washington was limited to 27 yards on seven rushes.