WATCH: Patriots owner Robert Kraft dances with Cardi B at Super Bowl party

When you own a team that’s about to play in its third straight Super Bowl, you might feel like dancing.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seemed to be in a pretty good mood Saturday afternoon in Atlanta, where he attended the Fanatics Super Bowl party hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame.

While rapper Cardi B was onstage performing her hit song “Money,” 77-year-old Kraft suddenly bounded out and joined the singer for a few steps.

Michael Rubin, owner of pro basketball’s Philadelphia 76ers, was nearby with rapper Meek Mill, and later posted a video of the moment on Twitter.

Kraft has been the primary owner of the Patriots since 1994. In that time, the team has won five Super Bowl titles and 10 AFC championships. (The team also made a previous Super Bowl appearance under different ownership.)