Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick out for 8 weeks with hip injury: report

The diagnosis for Ryan Fitzpatrick is not good.

The Washington quarterback is expected to miss nearly half the season as he rehabs his hip injury, opting not to undergo surgery, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

WASHINGTON’S TAYLOR HEINICKE GETS BIG VOTE OF CONFIDENCE FROM CHASE YOUNG

"After undergoing a battery of tests and seeking several expert opinions, Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will attempt to rehab his hip without surgery for now, sources say. He’s expected to miss about 8 weeks," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fitzpatrick sustained a partial dislocation of his right hip after taking a hard hit from Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu during their Week 1 matchup. Washington coach Ron Rivera initially said Fitzpatrick was expected to miss at least three weeks, but that the team would seek second opinions.

Rivera named Taylor Heinicke the starter for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants but declined to say what would happen long term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We like the guys that we have," Rivera said Monday. "We've had them play for us. They’ve done some good things for us, so we’ll see what happens."