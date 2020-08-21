Washington's Ron Rivera diagnosed with cancer, will continue coaching: 'Doctors encouraged me to do it'

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with cancer but will continue coaching this season with a “Plan B” in place, the team announced late Thursday.

Rivera, 58, was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma in a lymph node which was discovered in a self-check, the team said in a statement.

“This cancer is in an early stage, and is considered very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery,” the statement read. “For now, Coach has asked that the team keep things business as usual and remain focused, but a ‘Plan B’ is in place if it is determined that he should take some time off.”

Rivera, who was hired by Washington in January after being fired from the Carolina Panthers following a turbulent season, told ESPN on Thursday that he first noticed a lump in July and after it didn’t go away he visited a doctor. It was confirmed to be cancerous two weeks ago.

"I was stunned," he said. "But I was angry because I feel like I'm in the best health I've been in."

Rivera said he told the players Thursday night and lightheartedly warned them “I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.”

He reiterated his plan to continue coaching despite the diagnosis.

"Doctors encouraged me to do it too. They said, 'If you feel strongly, do it. Don't slow down, do your physical activities.' But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you'll start feeling it."