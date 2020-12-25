Washington's Chase Young gives entire team headphones for Christmas

Washington rookie Chase Young was in the giving spirit this holiday season and gave his entire team headphones.

Defensive lineman Daron Payne thanked his teammate on social media for the Beats headphones.

"Preciate [sic] ya gang," Payne's post read.

Young has made an impact both on and off the field, with his latest gesture speaking to his connection with his teammates outside the locker room.

The former Ohio State star is certainly a contender for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He has a total of 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles so far.

Young wowed In Washington’s Week 14 win over the San Francisco 49ers after he recovered a fumble and ran 47 yards to score his first professional touchdown.