Washington Wizards: What to know before NBA restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Washington Wizards likely won't make the playoffs, but the NBA restart down in Orlando, Fla., will be a great opportunity for the younger players on the team to get some experience heading into next season.

The Wizards will be without their top two scoring threats. Bradley Beal, who averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, will not participate due to a right shoulder injury, and Davis Bertans (15.4 PPG), an impending free agent, told the Wizards a month ago that he wouldn't participate when the league resumes due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southeast Division

Record: 24-40

Coach: Scott Brooks

Odds to win 2020 NBA Finals: +30000

ROSTER

Isaac Bonga, SF

Troy Brown Jr., SF

Thomas Bryant, C

Jerian Grant, PG

Rui Hachimura, PF

Ian Mahinmi, C

Garrison Mathews, SG

Shabazz Napier, PG

Anzejs Pasecniks, C

Jerome Robinson, SG

Admiral Schofield, SG

Ish Smith, PG

Jarrod Uthoff, SF

Moritz Wagner, SF

Johnathan Williams, PF

WHAT’S NEXT

The Wizards will square off against the Phoenix Suns on July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Washington's odds of clinching the eighth seed in the East are locked in at +2100.

With their two best players out of the NBA restart, rookie Rui Hachimura will be the focal point for the Wizards. Hachimura, the third-leading scorer on the team, who is averaging 13.4 points per contest this season, also pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game for Washington.

Shabazz Napier and Troy Brown Jr. are two other players that will look to make a name for themselves, with a chance to solidify a role on the team next season.

