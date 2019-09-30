Washington State's Mike Leach rips team following huge loss: 'We're a very soft team'

Washington State head coach Mike Leach ripped his own players following Saturday night’s loss to No. 19 Utah.

Leach and the Cougars have lost two straight following the 38-13 defeat handed to them by the Utes. He did not mince words as he described the Cougars as “fat, dumb, happy and entitled.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL REFEREE HURT AFTER TAKING CANNON BLAST TO FACE DURING GAME

“We're a very soft team,” Leach said. “We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold.”

The loss against Utah followed the 67-63 defeat handed to them by UCLA just a week prior. At that time, Washington State was up by as many as 32 points in the third quarter before the Bruins’ furious comeback.

FORMER COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER RETURNS TO US AFTER SERVING 3 YEARS IN CHINA PRISON OVER BAR FIGHT

“I think we've got a bunch of free agents running around there that think they're pretty special and then as soon as something doesn't go their way, they want to pout,” Leach said.

He added: “We weren't even close. I think that at some point they have to embrace the effort themselves.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Washington State dropped to 3-2 with the loss. The Cougars do not play this week and will have their next matchup against Arizona State on Oct. 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.