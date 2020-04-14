Washington State football, men's basketball coaches take pay cuts as others forego bonuses

Washington State University’s athletic director Patrick Chun announced Monday that football head coach Nick Rolovich and men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith would be joining him in taking a 5 percent salary reduction in order to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the WSU community, Chun shared a number of measures the university would be taking in response to the financial impact of COVID-19, the most significant being a salary reduction through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

“Football Head Coach Nick Rolovich, Men's Basketball Head Coach Kyle Smith and I will join President [Kirk] Schulz in voluntarily taking a five percent salary reduction through the end of the 2020-21 academic year,” the letter read.

In addition, Chun announced that all Washington State coaches would voluntarily forego “all bonuses and/or incentives” until the following year.

Several other initiatives, including a freeze in ticket pricing for all sports, will also be put into place.

“The full economic impact of this pandemic is still yet unknown,” Chun’s letter read.

“We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times. As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year.”

Chun also acknowledged the recent passing of Bryce Beekman, a member of WSU football whose death remains under investigation.

“Bryce's impact on Washington State was felt in many ways and his spirit will continue to be a part of our program.”