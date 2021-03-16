Washington to sign Ryan Fitzpatrick after releasing Alex Smith: report

The Washington Football Team reportedly signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a contract late Monday.

Fitzpatrick and Washington agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, ESPN reported. The deal would make Fitzpatrick the front-runner to win the starting quarterback job to start the 2021 season.

The 38-year-old veteran quarterback spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and last season was the year he helped usher in the Tua Tagovailoa era. He would begin the 2020 season as the starting quarterback, but the Dolphins would go back-and-forth between the two players.

He played in nine games for the Dolphins in 2020. He recorded 2,901 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. He had 3,529 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in 15 games in 2019.

He will turn 39 years old during the season and could have the inside edge to get the starting quarterback job after the team released Alex Smith and Kyle Allen getting back to being healthy. The team also has Taylor Heinicke, who raised eyebrows with his performance in the playoffs.

Washington won the NFC East title last season with a 7-9 record in Ron Rivera’s first season. With the competition expected to be heavier, Washington could use all the help it can get to win the division for a second straight season.