Washington makes heads-up play on short kickoff, turns into Taylor Heinicke touchdown

Taylor Heinicke would help cut Washington's deficit on the following paly

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Washington Football Team pulled off an odd kickoff recovery in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins kicked the ball short and it bounced in front of the would-be Bills returner, but instead of bouncing toward Buffalo, it bounced backward. Hopkins raced down with his team and was able to recover his own kick.

The incredible heads-up play gave Washington great field position and put the team in a position to cut their deficit.

On the following drive, Taylor Heinicke would only need five plays to get back into the end zone. Heinicke ran in it by himself to score and cut the Bills’ lead to seven points, 21-14.

Heinicke previously found Antonio Gibson for a 73-yard catch and run for the team’s first touchdown of the game.

The Bills have been on the ball all game long, scoring 21 straight points. Josh Allen had three touchdown passes – to Emmanuel Sanders, Zack Moss and Dawson Knox – before the second quarter’s 2-minute warning.

Washington and Buffalo were both looking for their second win of the season. Washington beat the New York Giants in Week 2 and the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com