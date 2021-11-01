Washington sticking with Taylor Heinicke despite four-game skid: 'Futility doesn't change overnight'

A day after Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said he would need to evaluate all positions, he confirmed that they were sticking with Taylor Heinicke as quarterback.

Rivera told reporters during a video conference call on Monday that he’s sticking with Heinicke going forward despite a four-game skid.

"The truth is, it gets darkest before it gets brightest," Rivera said, via Richmond.com. "Futility doesn't change overnight."

After losing 17-10 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Rivera said he planned to use the team’s bye week to do an overhaul. He told reporters that there are big questions surrounding Washington’s identity as they enter the midpoint of the season with a dismal 2-6 record.

"The big thing we have to figure out, going forward, is where are we? That's the nice thing about this bye week," he said, via NBC Sports . "We'll get the chance to reevaluate and take a look at a lot of things, kind of come out next week about where we're headed."

When asked specifically about a changeup at quarterback, Rivera said that too would be evaluated.

"Yeah, I'm going to evaluate all [22] positions you have."

Taylor Heinicke has been the starter since Ryan Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a hip injury in Week 1 but after two big wins over the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons , his struggles continue.

He was 24 of 39 for 270 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He has been sacked 11 times in the past four games compared to just three in his first three games.

"I thought I played pretty well. I thought we moved the ball really well," Heinicke said following Sunday’s loss. "It's just the same story as last week. We get down the red zone area and for some reason we stall out."

Fitzpatrick is not an option for Rivera at this point. He said the veteran quarterback is set to undergo an MRI next week to evaluate his condition.

Rivera said he’s happy with the team’s yardage and the biggest issue is their performance in the red zone. He added that the number of injuries has contributed to Washington’s identity struggles.