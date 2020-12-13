Washington's Ron Rivera is no fan of staying at 'loser hotels'

Ron Rivera will take any advantage he can get.

The Washington Football Team will play the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona on Sunday and coach Rivera was very specific about the team’s hotel accommodations.

"As far as mojo, yeah you try to keep a certain kind of routine,” Rivera said during a press conference on Saturday, according to NBC Sports Washington. “I will say this – I kind of joke a little bit with [director of football operations] Paul Kelly and tell him I don’t want to stay in loser hotels and stuff like that.

“Honestly, sometimes I say stuff like that to break the tension because sometimes we get wound up and we get so wound up on things."

Rivera’s superstition means Washington will have to pick a new hotel when they play for a second time at State Farm Stadium – where they lost 30-15 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Local restrictions because of a spike in COVID-19 cases has prevented the 49ers from playing home games at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Washington has reentered playoff conversations after three straight wins with Alex Smith named as starting quarterback. At 5-7, Washington hopes to continue their streak as they look to take first in the NFC East.