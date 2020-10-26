Washington's Ron Rivera ends cancer treatment 2 months after diagnosis

Ron Rivera rang the bell Monday.

The head coach of the Washington Football Team finished his final round of cancer treatment and was able to ring the bell at the treatment center to signify his final course was completed.

Rivera received support from every corner of social media.

Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma--a type of skin cancer--in August, which is considered to be treatable in its early stages. He missed some practice time but no games and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.

“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday,” the 58-year-old said last week. “They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good. I’ve got follow-ups, check-ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”

Rivera had been receiving IV treatments at halftime to keep him hydrated. He said he was surprised by some of the things he’s experienced while going through the cancer treatments.

“There are certain things that pop up all of a sudden, side effects that you have: the fatigue, how tired you get; at times you get nauseous; honestly at times sometimes your equilibrium is messed with, almost a sense of vertigo,” he said. “Then the nausea. It hits you at any time, anywhere. (And) the fatigue and going out to practice and stuff, it limited me, and that really bothers me because I can’t really coach the way I coach.”

Despite the difficulty, Washington moved to 2-5 on the season with a win Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.