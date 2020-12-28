Washington releases controversial QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins’ time in Washington is over.

The Washington Football Team released their 2019 first-round pick on Monday, following their 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes, and had three total turnovers, including two interceptions, before being benched for third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haskins, who started for the injured Alex Smith, was fined $40,000 and stripped of being a team captain for breaking COVID-19 protocols after he was photographed partying with people who were without masks.

Haskins addressed the situation on his Twitter.

3 NFC EAST TEAMS IN HUNT FOR DIVISION TITLE WITH 1 GAME REMAINING

"My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end," Haskins tweeted. "I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team will turn to Smith or Heinicke in the team’s Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Washington comes away with a victory, it will win the NFC East title.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it," Rivera said. "I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it."

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, finished with a 3-10 record as the starting quarterback for Washington. He had 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over that span.