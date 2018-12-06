Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith suffering from complications after surgery on broken leg, reports say

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly battling post-operation complications after surgery on his broken fibula and tibia, which he suffered in a game more than two weeks ago.

Smith was carted off the field during a game against the Houston Texans. His right foot and ankle were seen bending back in an awkward direction as he was tackled by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson.

The situation with Smith’s leg is considered serious and being handled with care, the NFL Network reported Thursday. Doctors reportedly performed surgery on Smith immediately in hopes of preventing an infection, but he appears to have contracted one anyway.

According to the Redskins-centric website, Burgundy Blog, Smith’s complications could require him to have “partial reconstruction” of his leg. The blog was the first to report Smith's ailments.

“On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans,” the team said in a statement. “Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time."

Washington acquired Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs in an offseason trade. Entering Sunday's game, Smith had completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards and threw 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Washington had started Colt McCoy in Smith’s absence -- but McCoy broke his leg in Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is now choosing between Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson to lead them through the rest of the season.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.