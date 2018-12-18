Expand / Collapse search
Washington Redskins’ Montae Nicholson, girlfriend arrested, accused of drunken attack

Paulina Dedaj
Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson, 23, and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were charged with misdemeanor assault and being drunk in public. 

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested Tuesday after police say he and a female companion drunkenly assaulted two other people in Virginia.

Nicholson, 23, and Sydney Maggiore, 24, were reportedly honking their vehicle horn at an unidentified man and woman about  2 a.m. when, according to the police, things "turned physical."

Nicholson and Maggiore got out the vehicle and both assaulted the male, Fox 5 reported. Maggiore is said to have hit the female with a beer bottle.

The pair were charged with misdemeanor assault and being drunk in public. Nicholson was released on bond while Maggiore remained in police custody.

Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie said in a statement that the organization is “aware of the arrest” but won't comment, pending further investigation.

The two who were allegedly assaulted were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

