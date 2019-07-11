Washington Redskins' Josh Norman participates in running of the bulls in Spain

Instead of making the tackles, Washington Redskins star Josh Norman ran away from a tackle that could have been very painful while in Spain on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old participated in the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, according to the Spanish news outlet EFE. Norman was spotted with a red bandana tied around his neck and wearing a shirt with bulls on it.

Video from the event also showed Norman talking with other runners, talking with security and getting ready to run away from the bulls.

It didn’t appear that the cornerback suffered any injuries. He wrote on Twitter it was one of the greatest days of his life.

Norman is entering his fourth season with the Redskins. He played in all 16 games last season, recording three interceptions and 64 total tackles.

At least five people have been gored at this year's running of the bulls.