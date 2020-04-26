Washington Redskins: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Washington Redskins made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins selected arguably the best overall player in the draft in Chase Young and were later able to trade away Trent Williams for a few picks.

The Redskins also added a few skill position players on offense.

Here are who the Redskins chose during the draft.

ROUND 1, PICK 2: CHASE YOUNG, DE

The Redskins selected Chase Young, the former Ohio State defensive end, with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Young is arguably the best overall player in the draft and lands with his hometown team. Washington adds another ferocious defender to their defensive line that already has Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis, who were among the key sack leaders for the team last season.

ROUND 3, PICK 66: ANTONIO GIBSON, RB

The Redskins selected running back Antonio Gibson with the No. 66 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Redskins get some added running back help with Gibson. Gibson played wide receiver at Memphis. He had 38 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. In the running back position, he ran for 369 yards and had four touchdowns.

ROUND 4, PICK 108: SAAHDIQ CHARLES, OL

The Redskins selected offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles with the No. 108 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The selection comes as the team had just traded Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers. Charles is considered to be a “high upside pick.”

ROUND 4, PICK 142: ANTONIO GOLDEN-GANDY, WR

The Redskins selected wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden with the No. 142 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his senior season at Liberty, he recorded 79 catches for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns.

ROUND 5, PICK 156: KEITH ISMAEL, C

The Redskins selected center Keith Ismael with the No. 156 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. .He was a standout offensive lineman at San Diego State. He was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2018 and 2019.

ROUND 5, PICK 162: KHALEKE HUDSON, LB

The Redskins selected linebacker Khaleke Hudson with the No. 162 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hudson had 101 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his final season at Michigan.

ROUND 7, PICK 216: KAMREN CURL, S

The Redskins selected safety Kamren Curl with the No. 216 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Curl played in 11 games for Arkansas in 2019. He had 76 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

ROUND 7, PICK 229: JAMES SMITH-WILLIAMS, DE

The Redskins selected defensive end James Smith-Williams with the No. 229 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played six games for N.C. State in 219. He had 20 tackles and a sack.