Washington Nationals: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
It’s still sort of weird to say it out loud, but the Washington Nationals are the defending World Series champions.
The team re-signed Stephen Strasburg to what was the richest contract for a pitcher in history before the New York Yankees broke that record with their Gerrit Cole deal. The Nationals, however, lost Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason.
Ryan Zimmerman will not be playing for the Nationals this season over health concerns relating to the coronavirus. Catcher Welington Castillo also followed suit.
Nonetheless, Washington can still pack a brutal punch with Juan Soto and Eric Thames. The Nationals signed Thames from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason. The team also signed Starlin Castro, who is slated to start at second base for the team.
Washington also has Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin in their rotations, who will be just as important as Strasburg during the 60-game sprint to the postseason.
Repeating as World Series champions is difficult to do in a 162-game season. But the team really only has to catch lightning in a bottle like they did last season.
Washington was 27-33 through 60 games last season and still managed to win the World Series. Anything could really happen during the pandemic-shortened season.
2019 finish: 2nd NL East
2019 record: 93-69
Manager: Davey Martinez
Projected Starters
C: Yan Gomes
1B: Eric Thames
2B: Starlin Castro
3B: Carter Kieboom
SS: Trea Turner
OF: Juan Soto
OF: Victor Robles
OF: Adam Eaton
DH: Asdrubal Cabrera
Pitching Rotation/Closer
SP: Max Scherzer
SP: Stephen Strasburg
SP: Patrick Corbin
SP: Anibal Sanchez
SP: Erick Fredde
CL: Sean Doolittle
2020 Schedule