Washington Nationals: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

It’s still sort of weird to say it out loud, but the Washington Nationals are the defending World Series champions.

The team re-signed Stephen Strasburg to what was the richest contract for a pitcher in history before the New York Yankees broke that record with their Gerrit Cole deal. The Nationals, however, lost Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason.

Ryan Zimmerman will not be playing for the Nationals this season over health concerns relating to the coronavirus. Catcher Welington Castillo also followed suit.

Nonetheless, Washington can still pack a brutal punch with Juan Soto and Eric Thames. The Nationals signed Thames from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason. The team also signed Starlin Castro, who is slated to start at second base for the team.

Washington also has Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin in their rotations, who will be just as important as Strasburg during the 60-game sprint to the postseason.

Repeating as World Series champions is difficult to do in a 162-game season. But the team really only has to catch lightning in a bottle like they did last season.

Washington was 27-33 through 60 games last season and still managed to win the World Series. Anything could really happen during the pandemic-shortened season.

**

2019 finish: 2nd NL East

2019 record: 93-69

Manager: Davey Martinez

**

Projected Starters

C: Yan Gomes

1B: Eric Thames

2B: Starlin Castro

3B: Carter Kieboom

SS: Trea Turner

OF: Juan Soto

OF: Victor Robles

OF: Adam Eaton

DH: Asdrubal Cabrera

**

Pitching Rotation/Closer

SP: Max Scherzer

SP: Stephen Strasburg

SP: Patrick Corbin

SP: Anibal Sanchez

SP: Erick Fredde

CL: Sean Doolittle

**