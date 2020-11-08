Washington's Kyle Allen exits game after suffering gruesome ankle injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen was carted off the field Sunday in a game against the New York Giants after suffering a gruesome ankle injury.

In the first quarter, Allen snapped the ball and began to roll to his right when he came under pressure from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. The defensive back fell as he was blocked but managed to get his legs underneath Allen and appeared to trip the quarterback.

TREVOR LAWRENCE REBUFFING THE JETS NEXT SEASON WOULDN'T BE SHOCKING, JOE NAMATH SAYS

However, Allen’s ankle appeared to go limp as he was tripped. He was clearly in pain as the referees called for medical attention.

Fox broadcaster Kenny Albert noted that the injury took place near where Alex Smith suffered his gruesome injury in 2018. Smith came in for Allen as Dwayne Haskins was inactive again.

LIONS' MATTHEW STAFFORD CLEARED FOR VIKINGS MATCHUP; VIRTUALLY PREPARED DURING WEEK-LONG ISOLATION

Washington put up a field goal on the drive after a handful of penalties committed by the team. The field goal cut the Giants’ lead to seven points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington acquired Allen in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. It seemed to be a natural fit since Washington hired Ron Rivera to be their head coach. Rivera had been the Panthers’ head coach and started Allen a few games during their tenure in the organization.