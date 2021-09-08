Washington Football Team narrows down list of potential new nicknames

The Washington Football Team appeared to be getting close to deciding on a nickname or just keeping what it has more than a year after deciding to move away from the Redskins moniker.

WFT co-CEO Tanya Snyder told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast this week the team is down to about eight possibilities when it comes to the team’s new nickname. Snyder confirmed the eight nicknames Schefter "heard" the organization liked.

The nicknames are Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Redhawks, Commanders, Redwolves, Defenders and WFT.

Snyder added the franchise was down to three names it liked but didn’t say which ones.

In August, it appeared the list included the Redhogs. The franchise produced a web series on YouTube called "Making the Brand," and in the third episode of the series, team president Jason Wright is sitting down with head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew. Wright showed his colleagues some of the finalists.

In the video, some fans agreed the Washington Redwolves would be a good team name.

"We started out with 40,000 submissions and began from there to winnow down to a smaller amount," Wright said in the video. "It gave us a broad view of how the public and the fan base feel about us as an organization and where they want to see us go."

Wright later tweeted that the list in the video was not the final nicknames.

Wright told the Associated Press in July the organization was narrowing down the list with the official unveiling expected to come before the 2022 NFL Draft.

One potential nickname, the Warriors, was eliminated from the list in July.

He said in a release on the team’s website that the new name will not feature anything related to Native Americans. Wright said the new name should bring in more people to support the team and that the new name shouldn’t be offensive to anyone.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.