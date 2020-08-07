Washington Football Team makes 2 noticeable changes in post-Redskins era

The Washington Football Team revealed two key changes to its organization this week.

The first came with a helmet change. Since the team retired the name “Redskins” last month, it had to decide on new uniforms and a new logo for the helmet. Without a new team name, Washington showed its fans that it was going to go with individual players’ numbers on helmets this season.

That wasn’t the only change that was made.

Washington also made a change to its facilities. The team removed the phrase “Hail to the Redskins,” which had been a rallying cry for fans for several years, from a wall and repainted it with the words “For Old DC.”

It appeared Washington is doing the best it can to remove itself from the Redskins name after deciding that it was time to retire the moniker over racial connotations against Native Americans.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward,” the franchise said in a statement last month.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

“[Team owner] Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

No new name was announced.