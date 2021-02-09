Washington Football Team's cheerleading program on hold as NFL's sexual assault probe wraps up: report

The Washington Football Team’s cheerleading program is reportedly on pause as the NFL continues its investigation into a slew of sexual harassment allegations levied at the organization.

The franchise is planning on rebranding the cheerleading program after bombshell reports over the summer detailed a hostile environment in the organization, WUSA9 reported Monday. The station reported that cheerleading director Jamilla Keene was also removed from her position.

The NFL is "nearing the completion" of the investigation, Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. Keene’s removal was not a result of the probe, WUSA9 reported.

The Washington Post revealed in August accusations by several women who detailed incidents of inappropriate behavior in the organization over the last decade, including team owner Daniel Snyder allegedly telling a cheerleader to go up to a hotel room with one of his friends to "get to know each other better," the request for an unofficial cheerleading video showing the cheerleaders being inadvertently exploited, and having to abide by stringent rules while in the presence of Snyder.

In July, he and the organization came under fire for other allegations. Fifteen female former employees who worked for the team told The Washington Post that they were sexually harassed while working for the organization.

Snyder later released a lengthy statement on the story about the August report, saying he was unaware of the allegations until they surfaced in The Post.

"The behavior described in the Washington Post's latest story has no place in our franchise, or in our society. While I was unaware of these allegations until they surfaced in the media, I take full responsibility for the culture of our organization. Even before today's article, I have begun taking any and all steps necessary to ensure that the Washington Football Team is an organization that is diverse, inclusive and respectful of all," the statement read

"I have admittedly been too hands-off as an owner and allowed others to have day-to-day control to the detriment of our organization. Going forward I am going to be more involved, and we have already made major changes in personnel bringing in new leadership to drive cultural transformation on and off the field. In addition, we are assembling a world class team of external advisors to both investigate these allegations and create an actionable and measurable plan to change our culture."

Larry Michael, the former radio voice of the team, was also accused of improper conduct.

The NFL said after the August report it would undertake an investigation.