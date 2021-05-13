Washington Football Team 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Washington could be one of the best teams in the NFL if the offense comes around in 2021.

Washington has arguably been a quarterback away from making a deep run in the playoffs. The Taylor Heinke-led team nearly knocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the first round of the playoffs last year. Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick in the offseason and he is likely to start in Week 1.

Washington has young talent around Fitzpatrick. The team will have Terry McLaurin as its top target but the addition of Curtis Samuel in the offseason will take some pressure off.

The defense is set to be the talk of the league. In Ron Rivera’s first season, the team finished in the top five in both yards allowed and points allowed. Washington drafted Jamin Davis to add to a group of veteran linebackers and last year’s No. 2 pick Chase Young is set to lead a talented defensive line.

Washington, as long as it plays up to its potential, could win another division title.

The team kicks off the season against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The team will end the season on the road against the New York Giants on Jan. 9.

Here’s who Washington is matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers

Away Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Broncos, Raiders, Bills

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 136-134-2

Here’s Washington’s 2021 regular-season schedule: