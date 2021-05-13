Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington NFL
Published

Washington Football Team 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Washington is going into 2021 as the reigning NFC East champions

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Washington could be one of the best teams in the NFL if the offense comes around in 2021.

Washington has arguably been a quarterback away from making a deep run in the playoffs. The Taylor Heinke-led team nearly knocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the first round of the playoffs last year. Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick in the offseason and he is likely to start in Week 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington has young talent around Fitzpatrick. The team will have Terry McLaurin as its top target but the addition of Curtis Samuel in the offseason will take some pressure off. 

The defense is set to be the talk of the league. In Ron Rivera’s first season, the team finished in the top five in both yards allowed and points allowed. Washington drafted Jamin Davis to add to a group of veteran linebackers and last year’s No. 2 pick Chase Young is set to lead a talented defensive line.

Washington, as long as it plays up to its potential, could win another division title.

The team kicks off the season against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The team will end the season on the road against the New York Giants on Jan. 9.

Here’s who Washington is matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers

Away Opponents: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Broncos, Raiders, Bills

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 136-134-2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s Washington’s 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_