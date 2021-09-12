Expand / Collapse search
Washington fans doused as water pours from ceiling onto seats at stadium

Washington fans also had to deal with Ryan Fitzpatrick leaving the game with an injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Football Team fans at FedExField to watch the Week1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers had to deal with an apparent pipe burst during the game.

Video from social media showed the ceiling leaking a tremendous amount of water in the seats. The fans in the area scattered from their seats. One person on the video believed it was a "sewage" pipe that burst open. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was the case.

The Chargers had a 13-9 lead over Washington at halftime.

Washington fans saw quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leave the game with a hip injury suffered after getting popped by a Chargers pass-rusher. Taylor Heinicke subbed in for him.

The journeyman quarterback spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he managed to play in nine games but was eventually replaced as a starter for Tua Tagovailoa – who is thought to be the future at quarterback for the Dolphins.

He finished with 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and a 4-3 record as a starter.

Washington was looking to start the season off on the right foot. The team won the first game of the 2020 season and went on to win the NFC East.

