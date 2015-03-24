Washington dominates Denver

Washington, DC (SportsNetwork.com) - Kris Humphries scored 20 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 119-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Rasual Butler and Kevin Seraphin each scored 16 points for the Wizards, who have won four straight. John Wall nearly had a triple-double as he scored nine points with eight rebounds and 12 assists.

"We finished the game well and were able to keep them from doing what they do well," said Humphries. "It was a good night for all of us."

Wilson Chandler scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who have dropped their past two. Ty Lawson gave 14 points and 10 assists in defeat.

"We got killed on the boards, we got more than doubled up on the assists," said Denver head coach Brian Shaw. "We turned the ball over 21 times and only shot 37 percent from the field. Every kind of way they could beat us, they beat us tonight."

Taking a 30-28 edge into the second quarter, the Wizards started the frame with a 10-2 run that increased their lead to 40-30 on a Humphries jumper four minutes in.

Washington methodically built its lead in the second, closing the half with an 8-1 run to take a 65-46 lead into the locker room.

The Wizards continued to maintain a comfortable lead in the third quarter, and built its advantage to 24 points after Nene hit a pair of free throws with 1 1/2 minutes left for a 90-66 advantage.

A 12-0 run by Washington in the latter stages of the fourth quarter turned the game into a rout.

Game Notes

Washington plays in Boston to start a home-and-home on Sunday ... Denver plays in Atlanta on Sunday ... Denver had won both matches with Washington last season ... Washington scored 21 points off of 19 Denver turnovers.