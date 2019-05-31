Warriors coach Steve Kerr hopes younger generation will vote out lawmakers against gun control

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opened up about advocating for gun control in an interview Tuesday, saying he believes young voters will deliver change on the issue.

Kerr, an outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration, told the Mercury News he believes that the representatives in Congress have views that don’t reflect those of Americans and it will be the younger generation to vote out the politicians who don’t agree with their views on gun control.

“What is happening is, especially for March for Our Lives, there is a group of young people fed up with all of these school shootings,” Kerr said. “They are setting up these chapters all over the country. What each chapter is trying to do is get people to vote.”

He added that reason why the U.S. doesn’t have “sensible gun laws” is because of the National Rifle Association’s power over politicians and elections.

“The reason we don’t have sensible gun laws is the NRA has always been really powerful and has always funded elections at the grassroots level. Now these groups that I’m talking about are actually starting to fund elections themselves. So as the money evens out and influence evens out, these younger generations are going to impose the will of the people,” he told the paper.

Kerr added: “The vast majority of people don’t think AR-15’s should be allowed in the hands of a citizen. Or high-capacity magazines. They want background checks, as I mentioned. So the hope lies in people voting in good conscience for the protection and safety and each other and not some crazed, fringe viewpoint that somehow our freedom is tied to our right to an AR-15.”

Kerr, who won five NBA titles as a player and three as a coach, has been a supporter of strict gun control laws and was affected by gun violence himself when he was younger. Kerr’s father was shot and killed in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1984 by a group associated with the Islamic Holy War.

Since becoming the Warriors head coach, he’s talked to many families affected by shootings in Parkland, Florida, Aurora, Colorado and Las Vegas.

According to the Denver Post, he told a group of students last year he wanted to save lives.

“I’m here because I’m a citizen of this country and we live in a democracy. I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak on some of the things happening in the world today,” he said.