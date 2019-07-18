Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says 'GOP has sold its soul to Trump'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a tweet Wednesday he believes the Republican Party “sold its soul” to President Trump.

Kerr, who is a notable critic of Trump and his administration, included a link to a New York Times opinion piece titled “Trump’s Going to Get Re-elected, Isn’t He?”

LEGENDARY NBA COACH JERRY SLOAN 'DYING' WHILE BATTLING DEMENTIA, PARKINSON'S DISEASE: REPORT

“I believe the vast majority of Americans want a unifying, moral leader.The GOP has sold its soul to Trump, so the Dems have to get this right in 2020,” Kerr wrote in the tweet. “Make this about jobs and unification. Period.”

Kerr’s tweet comes after he called on Congress to condemn Trump’s tweets, in which he blasted Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Min, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib D-MI, and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS COACH STEVE KERR RECEIVES HIGH HONOR FROM FORMER PLAYER

Trump wrote: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......

“....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

“....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Kerr characterized the tweets as “racist.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Come on members of Congress, call out the president for his racist tweets this morning,” he wrote. “Show some leadership. It’s the job you were elected to do.”